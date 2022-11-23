M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

