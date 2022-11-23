Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 439.67 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 244,735 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

