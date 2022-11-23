Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp lowered Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 98.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Avista by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avista by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.