Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp lowered Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Avista Stock Performance
Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58.
Avista Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 98.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Avista by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avista by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
