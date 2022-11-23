Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $59.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.88.

Best Buy Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

