Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.54) to GBX 160 ($1.89) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Airtel Africa stock opened at 1.40 on Tuesday. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of 1.28 and a fifty-two week high of 2.08.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

