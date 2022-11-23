Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.54) to GBX 160 ($1.89) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Airtel Africa Price Performance
Shares of Airtel Africa stock opened at 1.40 on Tuesday. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of 1.28 and a fifty-two week high of 2.08.
About Airtel Africa
