Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €9.50 at Berenberg Bank

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from €7.00 ($7.14) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €9.30 ($9.49) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.65) to €8.00 ($8.16) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.68.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.1 %

Commerzbank stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.