Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €9.50 at Berenberg Bank

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from €7.00 ($7.14) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €9.30 ($9.49) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.65) to €8.00 ($8.16) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.68.
Commerzbank Stock Up 0.1 %
Commerzbank stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.55.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.