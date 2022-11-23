DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Buy

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.42.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

