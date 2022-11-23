Aaron M. Schapper Sells 1,951 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $335.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.01.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 39.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $14,964,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $16,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.