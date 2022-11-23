Aaron M. Schapper Sells 1,951 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Valmont Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $335.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.01.
Valmont Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
