Sean Gaffney Sells 6,626 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Sean Gaffney sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $709,445.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,279.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.11.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 34.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

