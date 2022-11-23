Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Imago BioSciences by 305.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.