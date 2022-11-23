Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Stock Performance
Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $31.88.
Insider Activity at Mobileye Global
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobileye Global (MBLY)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.