Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

About Mobileye Global

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

