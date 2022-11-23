Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

R has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

