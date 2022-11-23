Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 8.1 %

NYSE:A opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,144,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

