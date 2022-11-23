Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enel Chile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Enel Chile by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Enel Chile by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enel Chile by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 66.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

