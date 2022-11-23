Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $104.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPAR. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 145.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 271.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

