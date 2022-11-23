Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.