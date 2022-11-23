Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Sells $2,002,033.76 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xianzhi Sean Fan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72.

Rambus Price Performance

Rambus stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rambus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.