Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,531 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,531 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $1,847,354.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,480,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,486,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.11 and a 200 day moving average of $235.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

