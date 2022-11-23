Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,531 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,531 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $1,847,354.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,480,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,486,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Price Performance
Shares of MORN opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.11 and a 200 day moving average of $235.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.