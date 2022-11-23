Insider Selling: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Sells 21,048 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 223,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after acquiring an additional 104,417 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.