Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells 32,430 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,119,483.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $4,746,565.17.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

