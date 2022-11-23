John Michael Hooks Sells 113,159 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 113,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total value of C$908,666.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,874,803.85.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

PHX opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.22. The stock has a market cap of C$404.93 million and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

