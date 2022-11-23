Andrew Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75.

On Monday, October 3rd, Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

