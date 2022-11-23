Jason R. Whitaker Sells 65,675 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 337.70 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43.
Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
