Dean Warren Butler Sells 11,866 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
