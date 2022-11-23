Dean Warren Butler Sells 11,866 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after buying an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

