Insider Buying: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Director Buys 110,011 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

ABX stock opened at C$21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Barrick Gold

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.13.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

