Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.98. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $271.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

