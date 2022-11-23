Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Director Sells C$4,066,500.00 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$4,066,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,318,921.21.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$27.55 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining plc has a one year low of C$22.77 and a one year high of C$35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 74.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDV. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,280.25.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

