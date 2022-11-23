Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Purchases $6,921,816.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 183,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,921,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,985,321 shares in the company, valued at $225,526,895.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ryan Specialty Stock Down 3.0 %
RYAN opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,536 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
