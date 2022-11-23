Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

