Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 155 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Stock

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total transaction of $7,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.