Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 155 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Stock

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total transaction of $7,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.