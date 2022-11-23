Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 132,050 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.