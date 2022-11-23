Jeffery Westphal Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

