Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc Sells 8,208,076 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Stock

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE AGS opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.39. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.
AGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
