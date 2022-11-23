Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc Sells 8,208,076 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Stock

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PlayAGS Price Performance

NYSE AGS opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.39. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

PlayAGS Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 299,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 140,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

