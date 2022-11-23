ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

ASX opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 546,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 471,090 shares during the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

