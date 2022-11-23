Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc Sells 8,287,846 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.2 %

DNB opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -164.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.