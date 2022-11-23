Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc Sells 8,287,846 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.2 %
DNB opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -164.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $20.86.
Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
DNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
Further Reading
