Prudential Financial Inc Buys 285,715 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

