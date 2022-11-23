Prudential Financial Inc Buys 166,667 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EMO opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

