Dasan Networks, Inc Sells 1,000,000 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $338.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.47. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DZS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

