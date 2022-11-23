Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus cut Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:CC opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

