Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.69. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,635,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 636,073 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 573,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.