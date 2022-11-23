Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $189.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.16. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kadant by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

