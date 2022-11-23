Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWN. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

