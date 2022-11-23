Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southwest Gas by 34.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

