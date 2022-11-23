Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APPS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of APPS opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

