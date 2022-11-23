Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTIC. Piper Sandler cut Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

OTIC opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

