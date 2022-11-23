Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTIC. Piper Sandler cut Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Otonomy Price Performance
OTIC opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.