Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $828.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.