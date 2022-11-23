Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

