Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Stratus Properties Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at Stratus Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stratus Properties news, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $184,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Stratus Properties news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

