Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of NEON stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.09. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Neonode by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

