Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,146 shares of company stock worth $319,754 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

